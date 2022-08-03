Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 4.43.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 383,445 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

