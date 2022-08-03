EasyFi Trading Down 4.3% This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.27 million and $288,285.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004454 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00127280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

