Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.