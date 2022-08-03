Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,641. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1792 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.