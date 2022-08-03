eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 59,376 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of EFTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 237,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. As a group, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
