Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0107

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $14,917.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00254997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,747,967 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

