Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $163,315.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00007724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

