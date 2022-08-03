Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,894. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

