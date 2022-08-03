Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFLGet Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.90. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 90,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$151.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.0386667 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.