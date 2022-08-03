Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.90. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 90,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$151.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.0386667 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.