Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.90. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 90,600 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$151.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
