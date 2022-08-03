Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

