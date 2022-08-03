Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Down 2.1%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 265,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 148,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Stories

