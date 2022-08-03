Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.39

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and traded as high as $47.45. Emera shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 1,382 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Emera Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

