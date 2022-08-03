Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 48,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

