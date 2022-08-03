Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 1,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

