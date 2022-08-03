Entegris’ (ENTG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.
Entegris Trading Down 3.1 %
ENTG traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
