Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

