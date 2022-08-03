EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 565,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

