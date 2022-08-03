Equal (EQL) Market Cap Hits $244,952.80

Equal (EQL) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $244,952.80 and approximately $342.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network."

