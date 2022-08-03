Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Julie A. Huber Sells 9,500 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,597. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $517.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

