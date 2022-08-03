Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,585,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,573,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 27,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 180,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

