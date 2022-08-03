Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,380. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

