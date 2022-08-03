Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 1,095,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,875. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.