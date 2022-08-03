ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 557.30 ($6.83). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 557.30 ($6.83), with a volume of 2,106 shares traded.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.