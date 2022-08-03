EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 55.00%.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 340.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of EuroDry worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

