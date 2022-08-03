Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RE traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.25. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

