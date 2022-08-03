EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $292.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.19. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

