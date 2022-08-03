EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $292.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.19. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $30.60.
In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.
EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
