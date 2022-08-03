EVERTEC (EVTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

