Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

