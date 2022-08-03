Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

