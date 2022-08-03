F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $337,550.30 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
F5 Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ FFIV traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.64. 10,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.96. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F5 by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
