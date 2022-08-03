F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $337,550.30 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.64. 10,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.96. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F5 by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

