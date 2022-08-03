Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,547 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 126.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 15.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

