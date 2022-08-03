Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.89 ($14.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,060 ($37.50) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 700 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.51) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,030 ($37.13) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fevertree Drinks

In related news, insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.30) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,235.63). In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,453.01). Also, insider Laura Kate Hagan acquired 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($19.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,235.63). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,867,302.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 0.4 %

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

FEVR opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.47) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($35.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,670.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,668.42.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

