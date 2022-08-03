Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

7/25/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $126.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $135.00.

7/18/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

7/11/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $125.00.

6/30/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. 127,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,101. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $150.74.

Get Fidelity National Information Services Inc alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.