Filecash (FIC) Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Filecash (FIC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $156,385.19 and $54,468.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00619771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

