Financial Review: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Establishment Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $126.68 million 11.71 -$41.14 million ($1.66) -36.94

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -29.77% -70.10% -27.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bone Biologics and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bone Biologics and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $99.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.10%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Bone Biologics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

