Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Up 8.1%

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.66 and last traded at C$29.94. 91,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 468,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.83.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.7920844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Insiders have bought 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 in the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

