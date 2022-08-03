First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Horizon worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $253,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 41,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

