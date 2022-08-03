First Interstate Bank Acquires 15,870 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

