First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $510.69 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

