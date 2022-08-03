First Interstate Bank Sells 932 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 57.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 169,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 151.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

