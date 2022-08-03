First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DVOL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter.

