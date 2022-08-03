First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
