First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.28 and last traded at $107.60. Approximately 30,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 85,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.