First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 473.1% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 127,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 12,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,354. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

