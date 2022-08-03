FirstEnergy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $577,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

