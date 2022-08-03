FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.85-16.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.85-$16.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. 354,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.00. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 546.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.