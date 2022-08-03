Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Fleetwood Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

