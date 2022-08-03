FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 54,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 70,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.