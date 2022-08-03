Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Flow has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $49.50 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00008059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

