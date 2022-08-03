FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 1,330,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.